Cleveland Cavaliers: To tank or not to tank?

Tonight on Overtime

Cleveland Cavaliers acting head coach Larry Drew talks with Jordan Clarkson in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 136-114. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak)
By Randy Buffington | October 31, 2018 at 7:13 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 7:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight on Overtime:

Yahoo! Sports writer Keith Smith recently wrote how the Cavaliers (1-6) now have no choice, they must “blow it up” and get started rebuilding.

The Cavs recently got their first victory of the season against the Atlanta Hawks 136-114.

Still critics are saying the organization’s best option is to scratch the progress and rebuild.

What’s the best way for them to do that?

Stick with veteran guys like Love and Korver to keep a level-headed locker room, or start completely fresh?

We’ll discuss.

