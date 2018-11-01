Cleveland expected to host NBA All-Star game in 2022

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The NBA is expected to announce Thursday if Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
This would have a huge financial impact on the city.
Quicken Loans arena is in the middle of renovations. Construction is scheduled to be completed during the 2019 offseason.
New Orleans brought in an estimated $45 million when it hosted the weekend in 2017, according to a report from Louisiana State University. The report revealed visitors accounted for half of that amount.
The announcement is expected at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Cleveland Cavaliers owner, Dan Gilbert. We will live stream it on Cleveland19.com.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.