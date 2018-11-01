Community fearful after another murder on Cleveland’s deadliest corner

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween night we went to what some call, the scariest and dangerous street corner on Cleveland City streets.
At the corner of 140th and St. Clair crime happens nearly everyday.
The clerk of one corner store agreed that crime is an issue but said, “It’s not the store it’s the people the stuff happens outside not inside.”
Just two days ago, a man walks up to a victim and shot him at the pump.
The shooting is one of four homicides at that location this year.
In our investigation we found at least 9 people shot in the last 2 and a half years.
Hamsel says he was here during the last murder but what can he do. He too would be a target,
“If you try to talk to them probably they try and kill me too so i can’t say anything," Hasmel said.
Hairston has sent several letters to the city regarding the store.
Yet, nothing has been done about the crime or the store.
Perhaps the scariest detail about the situation is that the police department is less than one half mile from the intersection.
