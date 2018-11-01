Cuyahoga County projecting high voter turnout

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Voters will decide on 115 candidates from federal to municipal levels.
There are also 110 issues including seven decisions affecting our schools on the ballot
Pat McDonald, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says, “We have the highest number of people who vote by mail in the state.”
More than 188,000 people requested vote-by-mail ballots in Cuyahoga County for the general election on Nov. 6. It’s running almost 2-to-1 Democrat to Republican voters.
“All eyes will focus on Cuyahoga County regarding our voter turn out and performance next Tuesday," McDonald says.
“As you can see, the voting booths are all filled pretty much here on this Thursday morning, even though it’s raining outside. Then, over here, you have people who are actually waiting to vote in the process right now. Talking to the county board of elections, they say they’re averaging about a 1,000 people a day. That’s a lot, a heavy turnout compared to 4 years ago.”
The county is projecting a 50percent turnout, including Morris Ervin, who is going out of town on Friday.
“Voting is very important," Ervin said. "I feel like as an African American male that a privilege that our ancestors fought for and it’s my voice and I believe having a voice and a choice. That’s why I voted early.”
Carolyn Schieman is an early vote.
“I’m going to be out of town next week. so I wanted to make sure I voted," says Schieman.
“My work schedule doesn’t allow me to come out on Tuesday. I wanted to make sure I got my vote in so I came in early.”
“I’m going to be out of town next week and wanted to make sure I did my civic duty.”
Chris Valoerian is like so many other committed voters.
People make time to do what they want to do and often make excuses otherwise. No matter what, the director at the board of elections says, ‘Don’t worry about security.’
“In the polling place the machines used to scan the paper optical scan ballots and out tabulation computers cannot be hacked. This is because we are not connected to the internet or any other network.”
Here’s a look at years past:
In 2006 and 2010, turnout was at 44 percent.
Then a 4 percent drop to 40 percent in 2014.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 and close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote.
