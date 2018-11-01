Is it time to get rid of it Daylight Saving Time? No, it has nothing to do with farmers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -It was March 11, 2018 that we shifted our clocks ahead to begin Daylight Saving Time (DST), and it’s this weekend that we go back and end DST.
“The position of the sun is what’s changing our length of day,” according to John Davis, the Director of Astronomy for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
The idea of moving our clocks to shift with the movement of our daylight hours, was originally a cost saving idea not with getting farmers more daylight in the fields as some people think.
“That’s sort of a myth,” Davis said from the observatory of the museum. “It’s more about energy savings and making sure that when there’s light outside you’re outside using the light as opposed to using artificial light like candles and coal in the past, and electricity these days.”
The idea was hatched by Benjamin Franklin but wasn’t adopted by the country until World War I.
Technology and energy production has changed quite considerably since 1916 so we asked the scientist if daylight saving is an antiquated idea and if it should be continued?
“I personally don’t think so,” said Davis. “You could make the argument that if done properly you are saving costs on energy.”
Davis said the problem with that argument is that if you’re saving energy in one part of the year you might lose energy in another.
“People go back and fourth on whether you’re going to save energy or lose energy. The only thing they agree on is the change is one percent,” Davis said. “One percent energy savings or one percent energy loss.”
With that, I wasn’t shocked when the Astronomer said, “The only thing I like about it, is it lets kids get outside to see the night sky before bedtime.”
Editor's note: This content is part of a partnership between Cleveland 19 News and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Find more videos like this on Cleveland 19’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps.
What’s crawling in your house? Prowling in your backyard? What am I seeing through my backyard telescope? Did I really just see a bald eagle during my drive home? Are coyotes dangerous? Experts from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History join us to set the record straight on Cleveland Natural – helping you better understand Northeast Ohio nature and providing tips on how to best share our region with our wild neighbors. Explore the wonders of science and nature at cmnh.org.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.