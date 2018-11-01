Driver of fatal hit-skip in Cleveland still at large

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved in the fatal hit-skip in the area of 12519 Oakfield Avenue at approximately 2:35 am on Sunday.
Police say 29-year-old Anthony Ricardo Bey was found lying in the street after being run over by what was described as a light colored (possibly silver) minivan or crossover style car.
The vehicle reportedly fled the scene without rendering aid.
According to police, Bey was taken to UniversityHospitals where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 621-1234 or Accident Investigation Unit at (216) 623-5290.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.