Highland High School graduate dies suddenly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Complications from a pulmonary embolism claimed the life of a 2015 graduate of Highland High School.
Jeanna Rocco, a 21-year-old Wadsworth resident, passed away October 30, 2018. Rocco was born in Mayfield Heights to John and Shirley Rocco April 12, 1997.
Under Jeanna Rocco’s name on her Facebook remembrance page are the words “Likes dance.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 60,000 to 100,000 people die annually from Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism (DVT/PE). Sadly, sudden death is the first symptom in 25% of the cases.
According to the obituary: Friends may join the family for Jeanna’s visitation on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. A Mass will be held for Jeanna on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 1088 Ridge Rd., Hinckley, OH. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 480 W. Highland Road, Northfield, OH 44067
