Jack Frost Donuts wants your dog’s picture on a billboard in Parma
By Michael Dakota | November 1, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:40 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local donut maker wants to make your pooch proud.

Jack Frost Donuts in Cleveland is running a social media campaign to find a local dog that will appear on a billboard at State and Ridge Rd. in Parma.

To enter contestants are asked to comment on social media with a picture of their dog.

Jack Frost will feature a new dog every week on their billboard at State Road and Ridegwood in Parma, in honor of their upcoming Bumpus Hound Donuts!

CHRISTMAS STORY

The Bumpas dog of the week will be chosen randomly.

Jack Frost Donuts is located at 4960 Pearl Road, Cleveland..

