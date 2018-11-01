JR Smith says he wants a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Following Thursday’s shootaround, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith told reporters that he wants to be traded.
Smith, who is in his fifth year with the Cavs, is averaging only 12 minutes and 2.5 points per game this season. Those diminishing stats compare to 29.4 minutes and 10.3 points per game during his tenure in Cleveland.
Judging by his comments, the 33-year-old is looking for more time on the court. Smith is slated to make more than $14 million this year.
Smith’s declaration comes a day after he took to Twitter claiming he chose to stay in Cleveland after reports surfaced that he was unhappy with his role on the Cavs.
The Cavaliers are coming off their first win of the season and look to continue moving upwards Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.
