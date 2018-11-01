Jury finds Cleveland police officer guilty of a felony charge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A jury found Cleveland Police Officer Thomas Tewell guilty of unauthorized use of property/computer system and not guilty of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Tewell’s jury trial began on Oct. 29.
He was indicted in July for having what prosecutors said was an “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old girl.
Rocky River police began investigating Tewell in Feb. 2018, after her parent filed a complaint with Cleveland police.
Tewell has been relieved without pay from the force since July.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 30.
