Lorain trick-or-treater hospitalized after eating Halloween candy believed to be tainted

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Lorain police are investigating a piece of candy that is believed to have made a child ill on Halloween.
The candy was sent to the Lorain County Crime Lab for testing, according to police.
The 15-year-old boy’s mother said her son felt numb and “his body felt weird” after taking one lick from a lollipop.
The child was hospitalized, but it is not known at this time what type of treatment was administered or if Narcan was used.
Police urge parents to throw away any candy that they feel may have been tainted.
Investigators are still attempting to locate the house that handed out the potentially laced candy.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.