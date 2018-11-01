Man with gunshot wound to head discovered at Cleveland midday murder scene

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a murder that took place on the city’s East side.
Investigators found the 50-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene near Galewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting.
The circumstances leading up to the homicide are still under investigation.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.