Movember: the Mustache Movement kicks off

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Men sporting a mustache this month are making more than a fashion statement. “Movember” is a movement where guys grow facial hair for the month of November to help raise money for men’s health.
Last year alone the Movember Foundation helped raise more than $65 million for men’s health projects.
It is important to address because on average, men live 5 years less than women here in the U.S. and the Cleveland Clinic finds 40% of men completely avoid the doctor.
One in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.
This year you’ll see some familiar faces rocking the stache; Cavs players Kevin Love and Channing Frye are both participating in Movember this year. You can pledge your support and join the campaign at Movember.com
