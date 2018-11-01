Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for heavy rain and flooding

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Northern Ohio as an area of low pressure in the Lower Mississippi River Valley will track through Ohio later tonight. We have a ton of moisture to deal with until the thing passes. Most of the area is under a FLOOD WATCH and that means heavy rain amounts. The heavier rain will come in waves throughout the day and night. Over two inch rainfall amounts will be common by tomorrow morning. This is going to cause flooding concerns along area rivers and streams. You need to pay close attention if you live in a flood zone. Temperatures will be chilly. A colder air mass builds in behind the storm tomorrow. This will lead to some lake effect showers.