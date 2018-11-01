9 peak fall color spots inside the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The changing of the leaves are noticeably late this year, but it isn’t too late to get out and enjoy peak color. The Cleveland Metroparks published a list and we’re featuring nine of them right here.
The leaves are going to be duller this year, and much of that is attributed to the wet and cooler weather.
While it’s been a week of wet weather this weekend may be a little dryer with a chance of showers down to 50% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.
Hinckley Lake in Hinckley Reservation is 87 acres of surface water that is popular with kayakers and fisherman. The Hinckley Reservation is one of 18 reservations throughout Cuyahoga County.
Tinker’s Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook in Bedford.
The Scenic Overlook is located in the Bedford Reservation, between Dunham and Egbert Roads in Walton Hills.
Squire’s Castle in North Chagrin.
What you might think was a castle, was actually built in the 1890s as a gate house. The castle shell is located on River Rd. in Willoughby Hills.
Deer Lick Cave in Brecksville.
Deer Lick Cave is a geological site that lends itself to imagination and in the fall, a bed of leaves and colors. Deer Lick Cave is located just off Meadows Dr. just north of Valley Parkway.
Fort Hill in Rocky River.
You’ll have to climb 155 steps to reach 90 feet above the Rocky River for a vista of the east and west branch. Located in the Rocky River Reservation in North Olmsted the trailhead is off Valley Parkway just south of Shepard Lane.
Sylvan Loop Trail in North Chagrin.
Sylvan Loop Trail is located inside a beech-maple forest called A.B. Williams Memorial Woods. If you are out to find 300 and 400 year-old beech trees and other native species this old growth network is a great destination.
Henry Church Rock Loop Trail in South Chagrin.
Combine your quest for fall color with historical art and you have the carved images of blacksmith Henry Church dating back to 1885. Located in the South Chagrin Reservation in Bentleyville.
Lake Issac in Big Creek Reservation.
Lake Issac is a waterfowl sanctuary that is essentially a pothole, left behind by the movement of glaciers. Lake Isaac Waterfowl Sanctuary is located on Big Creek Parkway just south of Fowles Road in Middleburg Heights.
Whipp’s Ledges in Hinckley.
Located in the Hinckley Reservation, the area is best known for the return of the buzzards. Hikers can make their way through miles of trails that make up the reservation including the lake that is a major attraction.
