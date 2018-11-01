Police search for missing Alliance teen last seen on Halloween

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police received a tip on Halloween about 16-year-old girl who was reported missing a week ago in Alliance.
Estellissa Alexander has been missing since Oct. 24, according to the Alliance Police Department.
Police say she was reportedly spotted on Wednesday in a white four-door car with an older white male, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s.
The two were seen near the Alliance Walgreens location. They were also seen in the area of North Webb Avenue.
Alexander is a light-skinned African American and is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.
Anybody with information regarding the teen’s location should contact police immediately.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.