Put-in-Bay ‘Christmas in July’ canceled after unruly crowds overtook island this past summer

In a prepared statement, the tourism bureau stated: “Put-in-Bay Golf carts were sold out by mid-morning. The streets were jammed by gawking golf carters long before the lunch hour. By noon, the streets of the village were jammed with carters looking for parking and places to party. Many had their own coolers filled with soft drinks and water. Some had those funny smelling cigarettes, plus some of the women weren’t exactly modest when it came to their wardrobes...”