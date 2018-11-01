Put-in-Bay ‘Christmas in July’ canceled after unruly crowds overtook island this past summer

Put-in-Bay, OH (WOIO) - The Put-in-Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau announced this week that Christmas in July is canceled indefinitely due to unruly crowds.
The annual celebration, which was deemed the island’s most raucous part of this season, simply grew out of control.
Island officials blame “busloads coming from Detroit and overwhelming law enforcement and community assets.”
During the two-day summer celebration in 2018, 36 people were arrested for OVI, and 75 others were cited for open container, pubic urination and marijuana use.
In a prepared statement, the tourism bureau stated: “Put-in-Bay Golf carts were sold out by mid-morning. The streets were jammed by gawking golf carters long before the lunch hour. By noon, the streets of the village were jammed with carters looking for parking and places to party. Many had their own coolers filled with soft drinks and water. Some had those funny smelling cigarettes, plus some of the women weren’t exactly modest when it came to their wardrobes...”
