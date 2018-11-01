Rising Cleveland star travels down hometown roads that took her to the top

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Land FAU is a crime drama following a special “Fugitive Apprehension Unit” as they navigate through the city of Cleveland.
Paramore drove through her old neighborhood reminiscing on what led her on the path she’s on now.
The actress grew up in the inner city of Cleveland not too far from Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Just around the corner, it was at her grandmother’s house (now torn down) where she first developed a love for the arts.
She played with friends and that dancing and singing eventually led her to performances in the church.
She was stubborn at first but people around her saw something great in her from the beginning.
Tony Sias was a mentor that saw something great in her early, in her early stages at the Karamu House.
He was right, years later she shifted her focus as an on-screen actress.
The series is a combination of a script she wrote, directed, and starred in.
Watch the trailer below:
Overall the entire project is for the city, by the city.
A number of local actors contributed, alongside veteran talent like Tommy Ford.
Keeping it community based was one of the main reasons the actress decided to film in Cleveland.
Every landmark stop she showed on her tour is no longer active, but she is content in knowing that those lasting memories will live on through her art.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.