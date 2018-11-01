Shaker Heights High School principal placed on paid leave; review pending

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Shaker Heights High School Principal Jonathan Kuehnle has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, but school officials are so far offering little detail as to why.
Dr. David Glasner, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and the former Middle School Principal, will serve as substitute principal at the high school starting Friday, according to Shaker Heights Schools Interim Superintendent Stephen M. Wilkins,
Glasner and Wilkins plan on addressing the matter with high school faculty and staff on Friday afternoon.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.