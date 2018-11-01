Sprint users in the Midwest experiencing issues making calls

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sprint sent out an alert to mobile users Wednesday evening alerting them that they could run into some problems depending on their location.
The message sent out around 8 p.m. read:
“Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
Customers were extremely upset with company demanding refunds for the inconvenience.
For access to the entire map click here.
