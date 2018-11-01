Tennessee set to use electric chair for 1st time since 2007

With hours left until his planned 7 p.m. CDT execution, Edmund Zagorski awaited a response from the U.S. Supreme Court on his request for a stay, his attorneys arguing it was unconstitutional to force him to choose between the electric chair and lethal injection. The state came close to administering a chemical injection to the 63-year-old inmate three weeks ago, a plan halted by Tennessee's governor when Zagorski exercised his right to request the electric chair.