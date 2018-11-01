Traffic Alert: 2-mile backup on I-480 eastbound

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says an accident on I-480 eastbound is blocking the left lane near West 220th Street as of 6:55 a.m. Thursday.
The accident is causing a two mile backup before Great Northern Boulevard with an estimated 22-minute delay.
Use Brookpark Road as an alternate route.
With normal congestion building up and already slowing down due to the wet road conditions, leave with extra commute time if possible.
The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
