Akron parents plead guilty after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch
Dariaun Parker (Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Tullos | November 2, 2018 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 12:02 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron mom and dad have pleaded guilty in connection with the death of their two-year-old daughter, who froze to death on their front porch.

Tierra Williams and Dariaun Parker each pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering.

Wynter Parker died this past Feb. when she wandered outside her Akron home and froze to death on the front porch.
The little girl wandered outside and accidentally locked herself out of their home in the 1300 block of Doty Drive.

Her mom was running errands with her four-year-old brother and her dad, who worked a night job, had fallen asleep.

Akron mom Tierra Williams pleaded guilty to child endangering after her two-year-old daughter froze to death on the front porch.
The mom found her daughter’s body when she returned that afternoon and called 911.

Akron police have said the toddler was outside for around two hours.

Williams and Parker will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

