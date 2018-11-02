Akron parents plead guilty after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron mom and dad have pleaded guilty in connection with the death of their two-year-old daughter, who froze to death on their front porch.
Tierra Williams and Dariaun Parker each pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering.
Wynter Parker died this past Feb.
The little girl wandered outside and accidentally locked herself out of their home in the 1300 block of Doty Drive.
Her mom was running errands with her four-year-old brother and her dad, who worked a night job, had fallen asleep.
The mom found her daughter’s body when she returned that afternoon and called 911.
Akron police have said the toddler was outside for around two hours.
Williams and Parker will be sentenced on Dec. 7.
