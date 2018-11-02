Aspiring Cleveland teens aim high with launch of cosmetics company: Romona’s Kids

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three Cleveland-area teenagers are launching their own makeup brand, Glitty Cosmetics. They call it a skincare line by girls, for girls. Nia Farrow, Santasia Turner and Logan Wallace are starting with lip gloss.
“Our parents were talking about how we spent so much money on lip gloss, we should come up with our own lipgloss line,” said Wallace. “They were joking but we actually took it seriously!”
“We actually have a manufacturer,” said Turner. “We just started finding how we wanted it to look and what design we wanted and if we wanted glitter or no glitter.”
“We want to do mascara and eyeliner, we also hope to develop our own store and become a bigger brand so girls know Glitty is a worldwide brand!” said Farrow.
The girls' website is already up and running, and their launch party is set for December 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Marcus Thomas Advertising Agency in Richmond Heights.
