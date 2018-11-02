‘BAM!’ Mammoth highway pothole sidelines Northeast Ohio drivers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’re hearing from a lot of drivers complaining about I-480.
Something on the roadway or the roadway itself was blowing out their tires.
We usually think of potholes in the winter, but ODOT says bad weather can play a role in road conditions even when the temperatures are above freezing. Whether it was weather or construction is being debated after scores of cars ended up with flats.
“BAM! That was it. Oh I’ve got to get over to the side. I got a flat,” said
That’s how Anthony Brown explains how his car was disabled on Thursday morning. A flat is an understatement.
There was a big gash from the top of his $179 tire to the chrome rim, which he now also has to replace.
“Suddenly out of nowhere, cause it was raining and I didn’t see it. My vehicle hit a hole. They’re doing construction over there, paving it, but this hole was so huge that on the impact my tire flattened,” Brown said.
Brown was on his way to play pool with some of his buddies. That trip was rudely interrupted when he hit the hole in the center lane on I-480-East at the I-271 split.
Warrensville Police came out and blocked off the section of the road to keep others from damaging their vehicles.
Officers called ODOT and Brown called his insurance company.
“As I sat there waiting on them I noticed up the street farther were like 15 others cars.”
ODOT had workers patching another pothole in the area. Amanda McFarland is the spokesperson for ODOT, District 12.
“We were able to get it cleaned up and fixed up within an hour,” she said.
ODOT says it’s adding additional lanes to improve the flow of traffic in that area. But what caused the problem in the first place?
“Unfortunately, we have seen a lot of rain recently and rain with that pounding traffic really does and can create those pothole situations,” she said. “But a hole that large...the rain, I don’t believe that.”
If you got a flat or damaged your vehicle on Thursday morning due the road conditions contact ODOT and they will tell you how to file a claim to get your vehicle repaired.
