CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cavs had a hot start tonight against Denver getting out to a 29-17 first quarter lead but the Nuggets dominated after that. Juan Hernangomez threw down 23 and Paul Milsap added 16 as they pretty much took over after the Cavs hot start. Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with 17, Osman had 13 and rookie Collin Sexton had 12 off the bench in 25 minutes. The Cavs fall to 1-7 and will be in Charlotte Saturday night.