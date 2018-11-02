Cleveland cop fired for previous OVI and gun-related convictions, violating ‘Last Chance Agreement'

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department announced the termination of Patrol Officer Robert Sweany, effective Nov. 1.
Sweany was previously convicted on charges of operating a vehicle while impaired and having weapons while intoxicated following a Dec. 2017 arrest by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashland County.
A “Last Chance Agreement” between the department and Sweany, which has since been violated, was entered prior to disciplinary action for the convictions, according to Cleveland police.
Cleveland’s Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath made the ruling following a disciplinary hearing held on Sept. 21, 2018.
