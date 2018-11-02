Cleveland Councilman washes away bullying with fresh initiative

Cleveland, OH (WOIO) - Educators across the country have been tracking students' lack of access to washers and dryers, a reality that impacts school attendance.
A councilman here in Cleveland decided to do something about it.
Last month, Councilman Basheer Jones, Ward 7,, bought a brand new washer and dyer for Willson Elementary, after hearing that students were being bullied for not having clean clothes.
For him, it’s personal.
“I remember being self-conscious coming to school, you know, covering up certain spots on my clothes and being a little, not smelling as great as I would like,” he said.
Principal Dr. Dawn Hayden is trying to wash that feeling away and start fresh.
“Especially as they get older, they don’t want to come to school because now they know something’s a little off here. They start to realize and it impacts them emotionally which then has an impact on them educationally," she said.
One 10-year-old student shares that she likes coming to school, especially now that she can do laundry.
“Yeah, thumbs up, I feel good, I feel excited about it, to learn to wash clothes and finish," she said via sign language.
Councilman Jones sponsors a supervised “Friday Night Lights” where Willson Elementary is open from 5 to 7 p.m.
Students and anyone from the community can come in and grab hygiene supplies from the school’s “Care Closet" or wash and dry clothes for free.
The school is always accepting donations.
You can call (216) 838-1850 if you’d to donate supplies.
