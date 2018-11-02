Cleveland Indians will not make qualifying offers to Andrew Miller, Michael Brantley, or Cody Allen

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have decided to pass on extending qualifying offers to free agent relief pitcher Andrew Miller, All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, and closer Cody Allen.
Miller, Brantley, and Allen now join the Tribe’s nine other free agents, which include:
- Brandon Barnes
- Melky Cabrera
- Lonnie Chisenhall
- Rajai Davis
- Josh Donaldson
- Brandon Guyer
- Oliver Perez
- Adam Rosales
- Josh Tomlin
The decision to opt out from extending offers likely means that the organization feels a 1-year, $17.9 million offer for the veterans is too steep a price heading into the offseason.
The deadline to extend an offer to the eligible free agents is Friday at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.