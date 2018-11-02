Cleveland Indians will not make qualifying offers to Andrew Miller, Michael Brantley, or Cody Allen

Miller, Brantley, and Allen now join the Tribe’s nine other free agents.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller (24) is pulled from the game during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (APnPhoto/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By Chris Anderson | November 2, 2018 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have decided to pass on extending qualifying offers to free agent relief pitcher Andrew Miller, All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, and closer Cody Allen.

Miller, Brantley, and Allen now join the Tribe’s nine other free agents, which include:

  • Brandon Barnes
  • Melky Cabrera
  • Lonnie Chisenhall
  • Rajai Davis
  • Josh Donaldson
  • Brandon Guyer
  • Oliver Perez
  • Adam Rosales
  • Josh Tomlin

The decision to opt out from extending offers likely means that the organization feels a 1-year, $17.9 million offer for the veterans is too steep a price heading into the offseason.

The deadline to extend an offer to the eligible free agents is Friday at 5 p.m.

