Cleveland and other cities in Northeast Ohio set rainfall record

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The rain did not stop on Thursday in Northeast Ohio.
The National Weather Service said Cleveland and other cities in the state set rainfall records on Nov. 1.
Most areas saw 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Cleveland was hit with 2.12 inches of rain on Thursday, the previous record was at 1.44 inches and it was set in 1921.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said more rain could hit the Cleveland area today.
