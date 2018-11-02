‘Double dip’: Cleveland Police Chief rehired 2 days after retiring to collect salary, pension

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Chief Calvin Williams retired from the Cleveland Division of Police on Wednesday.
Yet on Friday, Mayor Frank Jackson rehired Williams, who will continue to serve as the city’s chief of police.
Williams is now eligible to collect his $125,000/year salary, and his $80,000/year police pension--simultaneously.
The move is known as “double dipping,” a controversial -- but legal -- maneuver that other Cleveland officials have used in the past.
Mayor Jackson has hired at least 30 double dippers since he was elected mayor in 2005.
Williams is the city of Cleveland’s 40th police chief, and has worked at the department for 32 years.
