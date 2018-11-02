Diversity among Asians divides them on affirmative action

Julie J. Park, author of "Race on Campus: Debunking Myths with Data" and past consultant to Harvard in the lawsuit, says under-represented Asians such as Cambodians and Hmong can get a boost from a review that goes beyond test scores. The same goes for lower-income Asian-Americans whose grades may not reflect their potential. Park also says colleges want students with different backgrounds so Asian-Americans may be more coveted in fields or colleges with few Asians. It depends on the situation.