Do My Job: Behind the scenes at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ever want to swap jobs with someone for a day? It's hard to know sometimes what a person's job entails until you step into their shoes.
Wake Up Cleveland Reporter Damon Maloney went behind the scenes at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium where animals depend on a dedicated team of employees.
Maloney shadowed Bethany Hickey, an aquarist, who graduated from The Ohio State University. She’s one of the aquarium’s five full-time aquarists.
“I wanted to be a zookeeper from the time I figured out that there was a job that you can work with animals that wasn’t being a vet,” Hickey said. “As I got into that and worked in several different areas, I discovered that the aquatics was my true passion.”
Hickey showed Maloney how food is prepared for the stingrays and archerfish. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has more than 300 species of animals- 2,500 in all.
“Everyday is different,” Hickey said. “You get to spend a few minutes everyday just peacefully watching the animals. You get to see their personalities. And then there’s always something to do, because there’s so much work that goes into maintaining that crystal clear water and keeping them healthy, happy and fed.”
Hickey said her favorites animals are invertebrates.
"Invertebrates are animals without backbones," Hickey said. "So we have a touch pool that has snails, hermit crabs, horseshoe crabs, shrimps and all kinds of basically creepy crawlies."
Conservation is huge focus area. Hickey said the Greater Cleveland Aquarium has has much success with it’s spotted turtle head start program.
"Spotted turtles are threatened in the wild, so we get their eggs and help grow them up for a couple of years so they are a little big larger and have more protection from some of the predators, Hickey said. “Then we can reintroduce them into the areas we collected them from so that they have a greater chance of breeding and making turtles out there.”
