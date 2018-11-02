Former assistant coach Jim Boylan suing Cavs for age discrimination

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing Cavaliers Holdings, LLC. owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman for age discrimination after his contract was not renewed during the off-season.
The case was filed in Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court on Thursday.
Court documents confirm 63-year-old Boylan is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.
According to the court dockets, Tyronn Lue left Boylan a voicemail on June 17 informing him his employment will end saying, “I had a talk with Koby yesterday. He does not want to pick up your option. He said it way too much money. They’re not gonna pay that kind of money for three assistants on the bench. He wants to go younger in that position...”
After receiving the voicemail, Boylan reportedly talked with Altman who said he had discussed the decision with Lue that he, the organization, and Dan Gilbert wanted a “'younger' coach in the position and that the separation had nothing to do with Coach Boylan’s work or job performance.”
Since the end of Boylan’s employment with the Cavs, court documents say the organization has hired or retained six coaches ages 45 and under.
Boylan first worked for the Cavs from 1992-1997 before working as an assistant coach for the Grizzlies, Suns, and Hawks. Later, he became an interim head coach for the Bulls and Bucks. The Cavaliers rehired Boylan as an assistant coach in 2013.
