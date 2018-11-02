Hernangomez, Paul Millsap lead Nuggets past Cavs 110-91

Nuggets: Jokic scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists against the Bulls. He was 2 for 5 from the field Thursday. ... Denver was 12 for 22 from the field in the second quarter. ... Assistant coach Mark Price is in his first season with the Denver. He spent the first nine seasons of his playing career with the Cavaliers and his No. 25 hangs in the rafters at Quicken Loans Arena.