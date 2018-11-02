Hue says he was held back by Browns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three days after being fired by the Browns, Hue Jackson fired back, saying he couldn’t succeed as their head coach because Sashi Brown’s analytics didn’t mesh with Jackson’s football knowledge.
In an exclusive interview with cleveland.com, Jackson lamented the fact that Sashi Brown, then Executive Vice President of Football Operations, passed on star quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in back-to-back drafts.
Jackson said he was forced to run an offense with a winless quarterbacks room, street free agents and practice squad receivers. He insisted that if he’d been able to run his offense, with more talented players, the Browns would have been successful.
"People for some reason thought that I couldn't run an offense and that I needed to hire an OC. But I was never able to actually run my offense the first two years because we didn't have the players. What everybody saw the first two years was not a Hue Jackson offense. And the people, players, and coaches that know me - know that was the case. I had to do on offense what was necessary to be competitive each week. And we were.”
“It's unfortunate that they took the approach they did the first two years because those were two years that I couldn't get back from a record and value stand point.
"Had we been doing in year one what I was able to get us to do in year three, there’s no question we would already be a winning football team.”
Jackson was fired with a 3-36-1 record, including a 2-5-1 record this season. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley was also fired on Monday.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.