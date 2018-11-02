Ignatius vs. Eds rivalry runs deep for good reason

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last week the St. Ignatius Wildcats (2) took down the St. Edward Eagles (7) 21-7 Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
It was victory number 353 for head coach Chuck Kyle, but the only number he’s looking forward is 7.
That’s the time the Wildcats will take Byers field to lineup against the Eagles for the second week back-to-back.
Both squads lost their first two games of the season early on, but have proven to be durable as the schedule progressed.
The Wildcats walked away with their heads up high week 10, but now it really matters.
Labeled the Holy War the teams have a storied rivalry that trails back decades.
Most of the students grew up playing ball together, going to church together, just to match up years later on the gridiron.
In 36 years, Kyle owns a .817 winning percentage and has averaged 10 wins a season (when factoring in both regular season and playoff games).
He stands as the fifth-winningest football coach in Ohio history, trailing behind active coaches Manchester’s Jim France (385) and Steubenville’s Reno Saccoccia (383).
Saint Ignatius holds a 31-24-1 series advantage
