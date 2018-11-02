InCuya Music Festival won’t be back

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The inaugural InCuya Music Festival in 2018 appears to be the last.
"While the inaugural event showed a lot of potential, our team felt that the timing to proceed with the event in 2019 would be challenging,” said Board Chair Sunny Nixon, Cleveland Concert Company.
InCuya was a two-day concert that took place Aug. 25-26 in downtown Cleveland. During the two-day event organizers estimated 15,000 fans came out to see 25 acts.
Immediately after the event InCuya executive producer Joe Litvag appeared “thrilled” with its success. “We’re already thinking about how we can raise the bar in 2019,” Litvag noted. That was on Aug. 29.
"Planning and hosting a 2-day downtown music festival of this scale is a significant undertaking, and we're proud to have supported this group of risk takers," said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland.
"InCuya delivered a great fan experience and exciting live music on a grand scale in downtown Cleveland," said Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "With some retooling, a future festival could be a major success, and we look forward to continuing to support music initiatives that embody our mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll."
The Cleveland Concert Company recently cancelled its contract with AEG Presents and this may be a factor in the decision. The Cleveland Concert Company and the organizers of the event have said they are looking for a more sustainable business model.
