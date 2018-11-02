Life in the Land: Dinosaurs at the I-X Center this weekend

See giant and baby dinosaurs along with activities for the whole family Nov 2-4

Julie Holiday gets behind the scenes look at Jurassic quest coming to the I-X Center this weekend (WOIO)
By Julie Holiday | November 2, 2018 at 9:36 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 9:36 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Experience living, breathing and even walking dinosaurs right here in Northeast Ohio. This weekend at the I-X Center you can see and ride these true to life dinosaurs!

Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event where you can experience what it’s like to be among the living dinosaurs from the very small and cute to the gigantic. Special thank you to Dustin Baker Jurassic Quest show manager and Sarah Menard but the dinosaur trainer at the show for giving Cleveland 19 and exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show!

