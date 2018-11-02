Man shot near Cleveland-Euclid border on Thursday dies from his injuries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Cleveland-Euclid border on Thursday.
Police said the man was shot in stomach on the 17500 block of Euclid Avenue, this is right off of State Route 20.
Investigators said the man was transported to a local hospital, he died from his injuries at the hospital.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
