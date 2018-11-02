Newburgh Heights offers unique incentives to attract new homeowners

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins says he plans to help attract more people to his village.
The proposed plan would help new home buyers pay off their student loans.
The city council will vote on the legislation Tuesday evening. The mayor believes it will be adopted.
If passed, new home buyers would be eligible for up to 50 percent of their student loan or $50,000 to be paid.
Under the ordinance, the buyer would get 80 percent after 10 years of residency and the full amount after 15 years of residency in Newburgh Heights.
Potential buyers must graduate from a 4-year accredited college, be up-to-date on their student loan payments and must purchase a home with a value of $50,000 or higher.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.