Northeast Ohio Weather: Another dreary day ahead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The system that brought us the heavy rain and flooding has now shifted east. We will have wrap around moisture today and some lake effect rain to contend with. You can expect showers and drizzle pretty much all day. Roads will still be wet so travel will be impacted. Most areas stay in the 40s for a temperature. More lake effect showers and drizzle are in the forecast tonight. Drier air slowly tracks in here tomorrow. I still have a few leftover lake effect showers around mainly in the morning. Better chances of some sunshine as the afternoon wears on. Saturday will be another chilly day, but milder air arrives Sunday.