Nov. 2 is National Ohio Day, let’s celebrate buckeye style

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio can get a bad rap, it could be the grey skies, but November 2, is National Ohio Day so let’s celebrate like you can only celebrate in Ohio.
Chances are it will be cloudy, Ohio only gets 178 sunny days a year. And, while you can complain it isn’t sunny more, Arizona is sunny 90% of the time, it isn’t as bad as Seattle which only gets 152 days a year.
We can celebrate with a plate of Pierogis from Sokolowski’s, something you may have to explain to friends visiting from Louisiana. If you’re in Cincinnati a Chili dog piled high with cheese may be on the menu, but if you’re passing through Amish country fried bologna could be on your plate.
In Cleveland an iconic Slyman’s Corned Beef sandwich, the Parmageddon from Melt Bar or a donut from Jack Frost might be a great way to celebrate Ohio day.
For desert the chocolate dipped peanut butter ball buckeye is the chosen pleasure and reportedly was created by Gail Tabor who, inspired by chocolate covered treats, didn’t dip the peanut butter balls all the way to create the famous buckeye look.
Ohio has some of the finest state parks and a remarkable Metroparks system with a Buckeye Trail that is nearly 1,400 miles and traces the perimeter of Ohio. Don’t forget the 312 miles of Erie Shoreline and upwards of thirty islands, many that are some of the most popular destinations on the Northcoast including Put-In-Bay, Cedar Point, Kelly’s Island and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.
The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park reminds Ohioans it is the birthplace of flight. With famous folk like the Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong and John Glenn all coming from our state.
Ohio is the mother to seven Presidents, James A. Garfield, Ulysses S. Grant, Warren G. Harding, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, and William H. Taft, and William McKinley. Only Virginia usurps Ohio and they were a state 15 years before Ohio.
Ohio has every reason to celebrate on November 2, National Ohio Day, so let’s all stand for an O-H-I-O.
