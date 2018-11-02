Ohio students become ill after eating gummy sleep aid

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A pair Ohio elementary school students were checked out by paramedics after eating a candy-like sleep aid.
The two fifth-graders who complained of feeling dizzy and woozy are from the Dayton Public School District, according to CBS affiliate WHIO.
The students did not need to go to the hospital.
School officials say the students were given “ZzzQuil” gummies containing the sleep aid melatonin.
The gummies, which were deep purple and covered with a sparkling sugar coating, were apparently handed out by a fellow student. That student will be disciplined, according to the district superintendent.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.