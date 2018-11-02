Police called to Cleveland councilman’s home after receiving suspicious package, hate-filled mail

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell called police Friday morning after he says he received several pieces of suspicious mail and a package at his home.
Conwell says a package was left on his doorstep early Friday morning. He has also recently received disturbing mail filled with hateful messages.
Police have taken the package for further investigations.
The Ward 9 council member has served on the city council since Nov. 2001 and represents the Glenville neighborhood and parts of University Circle.
Conwell is on four council committees, including Workforce and Community Benefits, Finance, Transportation, and Health and Human Services.
