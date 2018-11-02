Press group urges action in slain Slovak reporter case

Flowers and candles are pictured as the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI) gathers to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists at the SNP Square in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The Board called for justice in the murder of Jan Kuciak and all other murdered journalists. The bodies of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were found Feb. 25, 2018 in their house in the town of Velka Maca. (Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP) (Jakub Kotian)