Broken elevator at Cleveland apartment riling elderly residents

“One of the two working elevators went down on September first. Due to the age of the elevator, there are not parts readily available and Millennia has engaged an elevator company to manufacture new parts, which is the cause for the extended delay. Several of the elevator's previous parts are being used as molds to create the replacement parts. This is a time-consuming process and we apologize to our residents for the inconvenience. We expect to have the elevator repaired and back in service this month.”