Broken elevator at Cleveland apartment riling elderly residents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We first told you weeks ago about a broken elevator at a senior apartment building, that’s been out of service for months.
Today, those seniors say they’re still having those same problems.
“They need to fix it. It’s bad. It’s not good for the tenants. Everybody in this building is elderly, sickly and it’s not good,” said a resident, who asked not to be named.
Seniors are more than fed up with having to use one single elevator here at the 11-story building, Morning Star Tower.
“I’ve got a chair too. I can’t get out. I live on the eighth floor. I can’t get out,” said another resident, who asked not to be named. “They pay their money on time and everything, so why can’t you fix the elevator talking about it’s a piece that they can’t get."
We did reach out to the company that owns Morning Star Tower, Millennia Housing Management. They sent us this statement saying the elevator would be repaired and replaced in a timely fashion.
“One of the two working elevators went down on September first. Due to the age of the elevator, there are not parts readily available and Millennia has engaged an elevator company to manufacture new parts, which is the cause for the extended delay. Several of the elevator's previous parts are being used as molds to create the replacement parts. This is a time-consuming process and we apologize to our residents for the inconvenience. We expect to have the elevator repaired and back in service this month.”
-Laurie Roberts Company Spokesperson
Cleveland 19 News will keep you updated on the status of the elevator.
