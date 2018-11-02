Several Ohio fishing areas to be stocked with rainbow, brown trout

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is stocking several Ohio fishing locations with catchable rainbow and yearling brown trout.
The Inn Pond near Malabar Farm Restaurant in Richland County will be stocked with rainbow trout. The Switzer Creek on Malabar Farm State Park will also receive brown trout.
All of the fish are expected to be released before Veterans Day weekend.
The Mohican River will also be stocked with rainbow trout measuring between 11 and 14 inches by the end of November. The release will provide anglers more fishing opportunities from fall through spring from Clear Fork and through Mohican State Park in Ashland County.
The initiative is a way to study how the fish species can sustain in the bodies of water for future stockings.
