A sex trafficking survivor’s story forges ahead to fight for others

Human Trafficking (Koster, Brian)
By Alyson Bruner | November 1, 2018 at 7:52 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 9:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Theresa Flores is a survivor of sex trafficking, and now she’s using her survival story to help protect others.

As a 15-year-old girl in a well-to-do white suburban neighborhood, Theresa survived two years of living hell being trafficked to men in their 20′s and 30′s.

She was given as a reward to men in this criminal ring when they did a good job.

Decades later she founded the project. S.O.A.P., which allows concerned citizens to help put a stop to human trafficking in their community and save missing children.

Kids as young as 9 years old, fathers with their sons, and an 83-year-old nun have put labels on bars of soap.

