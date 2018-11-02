A sex trafficking survivor’s story forges ahead to fight for others

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Theresa Flores is a survivor of sex trafficking, and now she’s using her survival story to help protect others.
As a 15-year-old girl in a well-to-do white suburban neighborhood, Theresa survived two years of living hell being trafficked to men in their 20′s and 30′s.
She was given as a reward to men in this criminal ring when they did a good job.
Decades later she founded the project. S.O.A.P., which allows concerned citizens to help put a stop to human trafficking in their community and save missing children.
Kids as young as 9 years old, fathers with their sons, and an 83-year-old nun have put labels on bars of soap.
