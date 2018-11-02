Shaker Heights Schools mum on ‘personnel matters’ involving principal, teacher placed on leave

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It has now been one day since Shaker Heights High School Principal Jonathan Kuehnle has been placed on paid administrative leave.
But parents do not know the reason why.
The school district said it is a “personnel matter” and a spokesperson did not offer any further explanation.
Scott Stephens is Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations for Shaker Heights Schools.
Stephens says they will tell parents the reason Kuehnle was placed on leave at the conclusion of their review.
He expects that to take at least a couple of weeks.
Stephens tells us there is no danger to students, and Kuehnle does not face any criminal charges.
There have been a lot of high school staff shakeups in the last month, not necessarily related.
Around October 11th, two high school cheerleading coaches resigned after allegations of body shaming a cheerleader.
Just over a week later around October 19th, high school English teacher Jody Podl was placed on paid administrative leave.
Click here to see the letter sent home to parents.
No reason was given, except that it was due to a "personnel matter."
Then, a week after that around October 26th, varsity football head coach Jarvis Gibson resigned after being placed on leave.
Again, no reason has been given by the district.
But Cleveland 19 has learned that Johnathan Harrell, a former assistant football coach who had been volunteering with the team this season, has a violent criminal record.
In a 2014 case, Harrell was charged with attempted rape and endangering children, plus four other charges.
He pleaded guilty to abduction, domestic violence and petty theft.
The school district says Harrell will no longer be volunteering for them.
A spokesperson for Shaker Heights Schools says their policy is to fingerprint and do background checks on all volunteers.
Cleveland19 contacted the Ohio Board of Education, a spokesperson told us this is a local matter.
Shaker Heights Schools tells Cleveland19 they plan to have a public meeting regarding Kuehnle's situation late next week.
They are still working on an exact date for the meeting.
